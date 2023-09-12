After the powerful earthquake that hit Morocco on Friday, the death toll has now risen to more than 2,000.

The Interior Ministry said more than 1,400 people are seriously injured, with the highest number of victims in provinces south of Marrakech.

King Mohammed VI declared three days of national mourning and ordered shelter, food and other aid for survivors.

The epicenter of the 6.8 magnitude earthquake occurred in the High Atlas Mountains, 71 kilometers southwest of Marrakech, a World Heritage city popular with tourists.

Many other cities were also hit and it is reported that in remote mountainous areas, entire villages were razed to the ground.

Many simple adobe, stone and wood houses in mountain villages are believed to have collapsed, but it will take some time to assess the extent of the devastation in those areas where rescue teams have not yet managed to reach.

Authorities ordered the deployment of military equipment to the most affected areas and many countries have promised help.

But it is not known when emergency teams will be able to get there since many of the areas affected by the earthquake are remote villages that are difficult to access.

BBC correspondent Nick Beake managed to reach one of those villages, the mountain town of Moulay Brahim, in the High Atlas.

“Destroyed and blocked roads are severely hampering rescue efforts and teams have been deployed from major cities, especially Marrakech, to try to reach the worst affected areas in the hope of pulling survivors out of the rubble,” says the correspondent.

“When we arrived (in Moulay Brahim) it immediately became clear that we had arrived in a community in grief over Friday night’s deadly earthquake,” the correspondent says.

He reports that many people are camping on the streets to spend the night for fear of aftershocks.

They told him that they have a desperate shortage of food and water and some residents have been working tirelessly trying to rescue victims from the rubble.

But there are only a few people trying to find people among the collapsed buildings. And they have no food, medicine or shelter.

According to the correspondent “this is a disaster that needs a considerably larger and coordinated response.”

“Heavy lifting equipment is needed for any miracle to occur in the next few hours. Not only in Moulay Brahim, but in many places. Hands and hammers can only do so much,” says Beale.

He adds that scenes of destruction and despair are being repeated in many parts of the High Atlas Mountains.

“But those places are difficult to access, with mountain roads full of rocks and other debris, making it difficult for emergency services to access,” he says.

Some roads were also blocked by landslides caused by the earthquake, the acting director in Morocco of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Sami Fakhouri, told the New York Times.

“Accessibility is difficult and this will make rescue efforts challenging,” the official said.

The Moroccan government reported Saturday that 14 regional roads remained blocked.

Aerial images emerging of affected areas give an idea of ​​what emergency services will encounter, but it is still too early to estimate how many people have lost their lives in more remote areas.

