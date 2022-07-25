25 Jul 2022 09:38
Global gold prices fell during today’s trading, with the rise of the US dollar. According to global market data, the prices of the yellow metal fell in spot transactions by 0.07%, or the equivalent of $1.21, to $1,726.4 an ounce, by 09:10 AM UAE time.
Gold futures fell 0.19%, or $3.15, to $1,724.25 an ounce. In terms of other precious metals, platinum fell 0.4% to $859.8, palladium fell 2.24% to $81.28, and silver declined by 0.88% to $18.45 an ounce.
Source: wam
