The World Athletics Championships could not have had a better ending. Mondo Duplantis and Tobi Amusan pushed the boundaries in their sport on Sunday evening (US time) in the pole vault and 100 meters hurdles. And the audience enjoyed it.

And then, after ten days of athletics, Mondo Duplantis has the stadium to himself. All other parts are on it, all his pole vault colleagues are already out of the competition. He whips up the crowd, takes a powerful run and soars over 6.21 meters for the first time. An inch higher than the world record already in his name.

He wraps the Swedish flag around his shoulders. In the microphone that he then gets under his nose, he says to the surprise of the fans that he hadn't even felt so good during the final. ,,I was quite tired. You really got me through it." He is only 22 years old and already world record holder, Olympic champion and world champion.

Wherever Duplantis takes his poles, a world record is always taken into account. But that couldn’t be said of Tobi Amusan. Yet on the final day she dives twice under the old 100 meter hurdles world record of Kendra Harrison from 2016 (12.20).

The 25-year-old Nigerian does that for the first time in the semifinals in 12.12. After that she even runs the final in 12.06. But because too much tailwind blows through the stadium, that first time continues to count as the new global top time. That second race does give Amusan the world title.

Duplantis and Amusan thus join Sydney McLaughlin, who had already broken the world record in the 400 meter hurdles earlier in Eugene. The three athletes earn a check for $100,000 for their performance.

Armand Duplantis also wins the competition with the mascot. © AFP



Visser misses final

Nadine Visser was missing in the final of the 100 meter hurdles. She finished third in her run of the semifinals in a time of 12.66. That classification meant no immediate passage and her time was not good enough to force a place in the final.

The 27-year-old Visser tore her left hamstring at the Dutch National Championships in February and therefore missed the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade. It was the same injury she suffered a year earlier that disrupted her preparation for the Olympics. She was not yet in top form in Tokyo, but still finished fifth in the final. This time, the North Holland player was given more time to recover, but Eugene was unable to outdo himself. She eventually ran the twelfth time of all semi-finalists.

Nadine Visser (second from left) finishes third in her semi-final series. Her time was not good enough for a place in the final. © REUTERS

