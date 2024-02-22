Change in prices

By 0328 GMT, gold in instant transactions rose 0.1 percent to $2,026.7 per ounce, after yesterday, Wednesday, recording its highest levels since February 9. US gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $2,036.9 per ounce.

The dollar index continued its losses for the fourth day in a row, which increases the attractiveness of the yellow metal priced in the US currency to buyers abroad.

Rising tensions in the Middle East have helped support gold prices, as the precious metal is seen as a safe haven in times of instability.

Israel intensified its bombing of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, killing more than ten members of one family in an air strike, while the Ministry of Health in the devastated Palestinian Strip announced that 29,313 people have been killed in the war so far.

Investors are awaiting more US economic data, such as the January retail sales report, which may provide indications on the path of US interest rates.

As for other precious metals, platinum rose 0.3 percent in spot transactions to $885.30 per ounce, palladium increased 0.6 percent to $955.63, while silver rose 0.1 percent to $22.89 per ounce.