Bloomberg: 10 Western experts recognized the confiscation of Russian assets as legal

Ten Western legal experts from Belgium, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Great Britain and the United States recognized the confiscation of frozen Russian assets as legal. The lawyers said in a letter sent to the G7 countries that the withdrawal of funds complies with international law. About it reports Bloomberg agency.

Experts argue that the confiscation of assets of a sovereign state does not contradict international law, since Russia itself violated its norms.

“It would be legitimate to take additional countermeasures against Russia, given its ongoing violation of the most fundamental norms of international law, in the form of the transfer of Russian state assets as compensation for damages arising directly from Russia’s unlawful actions,” the authors of the letter note.

Lawyers recommended that states that hold blocked assets transfer them to an international mechanism so that it deposits the money and then transfers it to Ukraine.

Europe previously called for the confiscation of assets before the US presidential election. According to Estonian Foreign Ministry Chancellor Jonathan Vseviov, it is necessary to seize Russia's 150 billion euros ($162 billion) by the end of 2024, as EU leaders have concerns about the possible re-election of Republican Party leader Donald Trump, who does not demonstrate US commitment to NATO.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the long-term damage from the theft of Russian assets by the European Union will greatly exceed the short-term benefits. Russia will pursue anyone who decides to use its frozen funds, as it considers these steps an encroachment on its property and illegal actions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added.