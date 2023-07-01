In clay pigeon shooting, the Olympic champion closed the last act of the competition with a score of 28/35. In boxing, however, you disappoint the Head. Italy remains at the top of the medal table

From our correspondent Michela Cuppini

Another super day for Italy at the European Games in Krakow. Jessica Rossi won the gold medal in trap and brought the second and last national place available to the Azzurri, after the one obtained by Silvana Stanco. The London 2012 Olympic champion closed the final with a score of 28/35, ahead of the Finnish Satu Silja Paivikki Makela-Nummela (silver with 26/35) and the Slovakian Jana Spotakova (bronze 17/25). “I’m still the same Jessica Rossi of 2012 – vented the blue after the race -. Yesterday I had food poisoning, vomiting and fever all night long. At 3.30 I thought it would be hard to stand up, I slept little and my stomach didn’t feel very well, but everything went as it should. I arrived in Krakow prepared and serene and I managed to bring home the Olympic card. And then came a gold in the only race that was missing in my palmares”. See also How much will it cost to see Messi train with the Argentine team in the preview of the Finalissima against Italy

DE FILIPPIS D’ORO — In trap, Mauro De Filippis also won gold and the Olympic card. At the Wroclaw Shooting Centre, the blue finished with a score of 32/35, ahead of the Czech Vladimir Stepan (31/35) and the Swede Rickard Levin Andersson.

FENCING — As in yesterday, also today two medals from fencing. At the Tauron Arena, the girls of the saber (Eloisa Passaro, Rossella Gregorio and Martina Criscio) conquer the silver, defeated in the final by France (45-38). Bronze, however, in sword for the quartet composed by Gabriele Cimini, Daniele Di Veroli, Federico Vismara and Andrea Santarelli.

BOXING — In boxing, Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine beats the Polish Mateusz Bereznicki 5-0 in the semifinals and tears up the Olympic card for Paris 2024. “I’m still incredulous – said the blue -, it’s a dream come true. I made this promise to my father who left me in 2017. I told him I would go to the Paris Olympics and I did it”. Tomorrow, at 19.30, the final for the gold against the Irishman Jack Marley. Disappointment, however, for Irma Testa defeated 4-1 by the Bulgarian Svetlana Staneva. The world and European champion therefore greets the Games with a bronze. Bronze also for Federico Emilio Serra (51kg), Salvatore Cavallaro (80kg) and Giordana Sorrentino (50kg). Italy also closes this day at the top of the medal table with 79 podiums: 24 golds, 32 silvers, 32 bronzes. See also F1 | Alonso: "Engine KO? It always happens on car #14"

