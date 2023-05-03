It is not at all surprising that mosaics with team logos appear in football stadiums, but in Morocco They surprised the whole world with images of one of the most popular anime of the last decades.

the stadium of wydad in Morocco shocked sports fans and Japanese animation fans alike during the second leg of the African Champions League quarter-final.

The coordination of the fans was incredible in showing the face of Goku in the stands, it even seems automated, but see for yourselves.

Even better was the excuse to choose this emblematic character. Since, the wydad needed to come back from behind, and who better than Goku to face an almost impossible situation with all the hope in the world?

As if that wasn’t enough, there was also a second mosaic with the words beast modenot to mention the one showing the transformation of Goku in super saiyan. In the end, it seems that the inspiration worked and wydad He managed to take the match to penalties where he achieved his victory.

Via: Twitter

editor’s note: I wish we would see more things like this in our country. Those Knights of the Zodiac they look like they need some TLC after that awful movie they made.