La Arrixaca has new technology to deal with stroke. Specifically, the Interventional Neuroradiology section has been reinforced with a state-of-the-art biplane arc for the approach to cerebral infarcts that require thrombectomy (that is, the removal by endovascular intervention of the clot that occludes the artery, causing ischemia). . This is the second equipment of this type available at the hospital, which has made it possible to expand the response capacity of the Regional Stroke Code. Thanks to this reinforcement, it is now possible to treat two patients simultaneously using this interventional technique. La Arrixaca is the reference hospital for the entire Region in this type of intervention.

“Now we can treat two complex patients at the same time and under optimal conditions, with ischemic stroke but also with aneurysms or brain malformations. Before, we had the necessary human resources for this, but we lacked this second biplane arch”, sums up Joaquín Zamarro, head of Interventional Neuroradiology at La Arrixaca.

Radiological neurointerventionism is minimally invasive. It allows the professional to extract the clot that has caused the stroke, orienting himself by the radiological image, through a catheter inserted through an artery (usually in the leg or arm). The image quality offered by the new biplane arch is essential for treating small vessels with a millimeter diameter, Zamarro points out. New technology makes it easier to use 3D images during interventions. In addition, it reduces the time, contrast and radiation that the patient receives with respect to monoplane arches, which was the technology that was commonly used until about fifteen years ago.

In 2007, the hospital incorporated the first biplane arch, and since then the number of thrombectomies has not stopped growing, largely due to the revision of the protocols. The profile of stroke patients susceptible to undergoing this intervention has been expanding. “The indications for endovascular treatment were previously more restrictive, but more and more patients are being treated because it is being seen that in almost all cases these interventions provide an improvement, to some degree,” explains Joaquín Zamarro. In this way, the 47 patients treated in 2007 have risen to 208 in 2022. In total, 1,652 people have benefited from this technology in all this time in the Region of Murcia.

response time



In the event of a stroke, the most important thing to avoid sequelae and deaths is the response time. The sooner you act, “the results are better.” The Stroke Code has made it possible to reduce the percentage of deaths and sequelae. Approximately half of the patients who suffer a stroke in the Region survive without sequelae, according to the latest available data. This regional protocol provides for rapid referral to La Arrixaca, from anywhere in the Region, when the patient is likely to benefit from a thrombectomy.

In the Region of Murcia, an average of 3,000 episodes of cerebrovascular disease are recorded per year, of which 65% correspond to ischemic stroke.

The new biplane bow has been acquired by the SMS at a cost of 1.8 million euros.