As you surely already know, Bardock has played an important role in the most recent manga arc of Dragon Ball Super. The father of Goku also fought against Gas at the time, and although we have a better idea of how he managed to overcome it, the fact is that the mystery is just beginning. The connection between Goku and Bardock It will be one of the most important points of this story, and a new promotional trailer reminds us.

“Bardock, the Father of Goku” will be the new name that the 18th volume of the manga will receive. Dragon Ball Superand there we will know everything we need to know about the fight between Bardock and Gas. To move us even more, it has shared a new promotional material that reinforces the link between goku and bardock.

#DragonBallSuper Manga Vol. 18 “Bardock, the Father of Goku” Promo

(English subbed) Vol. 18 releases on April 4 in Japan. pic.twitter.com/KnZPqVm1vZ — SUPER クロニクル  (@DBSChronicles) March 23, 2022

As you could see in this preview, Goku and Bardock They are perfectly aligned and shows us that eventually both Saiyans have an important moment that just will allow Goku vanquish Gas once and for all.

editor’s note: It seems that Bardock is finally getting the attention and recognition it deserves, because many people really underestimate how strong is actually this warrior. I hope the manga continue to keep the spotlight, as he certainly needs it.

Via: comic book