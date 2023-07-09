San Luis Potosi It is a state full of tourist attractions of all kinds and in each of its municipalities. Although Villa de Reyes not be a magical town, has much to offer visitors.

Therefore, if you visit this municipality of San Luis Potosí, here we share the touristic map with the unmissable placesfrom haciendas, spas and unique products.

The name of this tourist map, shared by the Secretary of State Tourism is ‘Wine, cheese and honey’, andthat guides you to visit the places where these products and many more are created, an incredible flavor route.

The main sites of Villa de Reyes highlights of this map are: the Bledos Estate, Santa Ana Dam, the Carranco Estate.

While in Calderon invites you to visit the Hacienda, enjoy the Spa and visit the Finca El Molino, as well as visit the Hacienda La Ventilla and tour the Gramal.

If you decide to travel to the community Jesús María, You can tour the Sanctuary of the Cross of the Apostolate, visit the Hacienda de Jesús María and discover the Labyrinth of the Holy Spirit.

In that same area, you can visit the Hacienda de Pardo, which is a space destined as an obligatory point for tourism that visits Villa de Reyes; here you will discover the loopholes of what was once a mezcal factory called “La Alcoholera”, which originated in the 20th century.

Before finishing your tour and returning to the municipal seat, you must visit Hacienda de Gogorrón, a space that has been the setting for the shooting various movies and series like The Fox, and recently “El gallo de oro” starring Lucero, José Ron and Plutarco Haza.

What else can you do in Villa de Reyes, San Luis Potosí?

Now that if your thing is to enjoy a dip, you can go to spas such as the Wow Water Park, El Centenario, the San Miguel Garden, San Diego, the Old Gogorrón and the New Gogorrón Vacation Center.

In Villa de Reyes, San Luis Potosí, you can also do the Hiking Route, in the Saucillo community, where you can visit the Sanctuary of the Royal Eagle, the Picacho de Bernalejo.

Finally, you cannot leave Villa de Reyes without first tasting the local gastronomy, such as some traditional and delicious gorditas at Estación Palomas.

Or, try Mieles Godinez, Elotes Villa de Reyes, Miel Villa de Reyes, Parador Turístico Quesos “El Italiano”, Quesos Tysser and among others.