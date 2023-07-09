Estadão Contenti

07/09/2023 – 12:15

The Government of Pernambuco declared an emergency situation in 12 municipalities, all located in Mata Sul, after the population was affected by the volume of rain in recent days.

The decree was published this Saturday, 8, in an extra edition of the Official Gazette and is valid for a period of 60 days, in an attempt to reinforce actions in municipalities. A support center to offer social services to people impacted by the rains will be installed in the municipality of Catende.

The governor of the State, Raquel Lyra (PSDB), said that the government is attentive and acting in an integrated way to guarantee full support to the municipalities affected by the rains. “The teams have been acting since the early hours, coordinated by the secretariats and bodies, and now with the decree and the support center, they will continue the necessary efforts to reduce the adversities”, said Lyra in a note issued by the Civil Defense.

The emergency situation is established in the following municipalities: São Benedito do Sul, Belém de Maria, Água Preta, Catende, Quipapá, Xexéu, Barreiros, Joaquim Nabuco, Cortês, Jaqueira, Rio Formoso and Maraial.

According to the Executive Secretariat for Protection and Civil Defense, 2,862 people from 756 families were affected by the heavy rains. In addition, thirteen points of landslides were identified in the cities, four in Catende, seven in Joaquim Nabuco, one in Cortês, and one in Rio Formoso.























