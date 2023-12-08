“You are a great storyteller,” Vargas Llosa told Isabel Preysler during the times when they shared love and Buchinger. The Peruvian was right, because Isabel has been telling herself in magazines for more than fifty years. She does so, furthermore, using the same literary style as García Márquez, Vargas Llosa’s archenemy: ‘magical realism’. And nowhere in the world is there more magic than on Disney+. How appropriate.

Like any other Disney princess, Isabel also has a castle: Villa Meona. And yes, we want to see it again, although we already analyzed it at the time in that exclusive Hello! 32 pages in full color, including heated doghouse. Despite that, there we are, waiting for our dose of good mandang. But there is little: between the initial breakfast and the final wish of Isabel, who has become Miss Manila (“Let all wars stop”), the most absolute nothingness.

There is nothing because Isabel does nothing. Why, if everything is done for them. And Isabel has help. A lot. So much so that, at the beginning of the documentary, we are introduced to the service. If it weren’t for the fact that it’s in color, I would think I was watching ‘Roma’, Cuarón’s film. Rafael, the driver, appears; Elías, the butler, and Ramona, the cook. They talk about how good and generous the lady is. It’s that ‘Downton Abbey’ service, proud to serve the house. “They are part of the family,” says Isabel. Oh. But the team doesn’t end there, because Preysler is an ‘SME’: Alicia, her secretary, is there; and Blas, her personal trainer; and Chus, her yoga teacher, and Cris, her stylist, who brings her some jewelry and a donkey full of dresses for her to choose from. “I’ve prepared some things for you,” she tells him. And she gives him an embroidered Armani jacket. A little thing. Yes, her kingdom is definitely not of this world.

The only thing Isabel does is eat breakfast because no one (yet) can eat food for her. With her makeup on (let’s not forget that neither ‘docu’ nor ‘reality’, this is a fiction) she pretends to be just woken up with a robe that Carmen Lomana finds vulgar and that I would wear to go to a party. On the table, newspapers and breakfast, or whatever that is: hot water with lime, grapefruit juice, kiwi, grapefruit fruit and flax seeds. And water from Jamaica, which is not going to be water from Manzanares.

And Christmas)



But what about Christmas? Well there is little. A tree, a choice of cutlery, the butler and the driver cleaning the silver and little else. It must be because it was recorded in June and it must be very lazy to put together that mess in the middle of summer. In exchange, home images of past and happy times, mini interventions by Tamara and Ana, videoconferences with Chábeli and Julio José and the memory of Miguel Boyer flying over the entire program. To Mario, no water. Neither from Jamaica nor from Manzanares.

But Preysler is also human. The Botox has frozen her expression, but not her feelings: when talking about her grandchildren she shows a certain joy. She likes being a grandmother, although she doesn’t age: “She’s a drag,” she says. Of course, like working. She also doesn’t like parties as much as she used to. “If I were alone, without children, I wouldn’t celebrate Christmas the way I do.”

In ‘Isabel Preysler. My Christmas’ I expected to see a butler with a tower of Ferrero Rocher, a family around the table under the crystal chandelier of La Granja, an opening of very expensive gifts and endless “ideal” and “phenomenal” and “thank you, mommy » sprinkled with champagne and caviar. But there is nothing like that. What there is is a certain air of decadence, of the end of an era, of melancholy for what has been lost and of sadness in the face of the inevitable. Isabel, although she always has company, whether free or paid, is a princess alone in her castle.