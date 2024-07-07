In short, it really seems that Kratos’s son didn’t even please Kratos’s father who is annoyed by the way he has been portrayed in the last two episodes, particularly in God of War Ragnarok.

In a new interview with John Garvin, the director of Days Gone, David Jaffe, the original writer of the God of War series on PS2 and PS3, gave his opinion on Atreus Kratos’ son, calling him a “terrible character” both visually and in terms of gameplay (go to minute 2:13 of the video).

Spoiled teenager

“I also think that Atreus is a terrible character visually and in terms of gameplay. I like his function as Kratos’ son. Halfway through Ragnarök, or at the end, we should have seen a character that made us say, ‘Wow, he’s become really cool!’ Instead, Ragnarök didn’t give us that twist,” explained Jaffe, who otherwise sees the new course of the series positivelymade with great intelligence.

According to Jaffe, Atreus should have been inspired by his father and behave more like him by the middle of God of War Ragnarok. Instead, we know that during the story he has shown a much less mature and aware character, according to some observers as a spoiled teenager. In fact, it is not incorrect to say that he is still far from his father’s maturity. It must be said, however, that Kratos, to become what he is, went through a decidedly turbulent and violent phase of his life… not exactly a model to follow.