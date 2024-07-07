Guess what, Tarnished? We’ve all been saying Elden Ring DLC’s “Scadutree” incorrectly.

According to VaatiVidya’s fascinating video Amazing Secrets in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, scadu is derived from ancient English and is pronounced “sha-doe” rather than “ska-doo”… which, let’s face it, makes much more sense given the DLC’s subtitle.

“You might have noticed that I’ve started saying ‘Shad-doo-tree’ differently in my videos, and that’s because I’ve seen a lot of commentary going around regarding its correct pronunciation,” VaatiVidya explained in the video (thanks, TheGamer).

“Apparently, the word scadu comes from Old English and means shade or shadow. So this is a shadow tree and it’s pronounced… shadutree, or shadowtree.

“It sounds a lot better than saying ska doo or all the time so I was very happy to be educated on this.”

Elden Ring worldbuilding writer George R.R. Martin recently gave his strongest hint yet that the critically acclaimed game may be getting its own “feature film or TV” spin-off.

“Oh, and about those rumours you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on Elden Ring… I have nothing to say. Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum. What rumour?”

Did you know that cut voice lines have been discovered for Elden Ring DLC ​​Shadow of the Erdtree’s final boss? A dataminer discovered the lines in the game’s internal files when comparing English and Japanese dialogue.

The lines themselves don’t offer any groundbreaking insight, but it’s certainly an interesting decision to cut the lines.