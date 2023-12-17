Mihir Sheth, the director of God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla stated that the DLC was released in free form For thank the community of the series, with PlayStation backing the development team's vision.

In short, after the cancellation of The Last of Us Online, which occurred because if it were too successful it risked shifting Naughty Dog's focus from single player games to live services, another beautiful Christmas story has arrived from PlayStation Studios.

In this case Sheth explained the point of view of Sony Santa Monica responding to a comment by journalist Paul Tassi about the game, who wondered in an article on Forbes how it was possible for such a DLC to be free.

The developer responded, after thanking him for the article: “It's free because we knew that with Valhalla we could do something wonderful. Sony Santa Monica is a fan of its fans and wanted to give a gift to the God of War community, with PlayStation who supported our vision.”

God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla is the first DLC of the latest chapter of the God of War series, which closes the circle with Kratos' past. It is available to all owners of the game.