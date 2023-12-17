Giorgia Meloni attacks Chiara Ferragni: “Fake charity for cachet”

From the stage of Atreju, the Fdi party which ended with her speech, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spared no criticism towards Chiara Ferragni for the Balocco case.

In fact, without ever naming her, the Prime Minister declared: “Infuencers are not those who make tons of money by putting on clothes or bags or promoting expensive panettoni making people believe that charity will be done, but whose price will only serve to pay millionaires' fees ”.

The reference is obviously to the promotional campaign for the sale of Christmas pandoro, later sanctioned by the Antitrust because it was deemed to be misleading advertising.

The press release announcing the launch of the Ferragni-branded panettone, in fact, implied that sales of the product would contribute to a charitable donation when in reality the donation itself had already been made by the company.