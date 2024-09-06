God of War: Ragnarok is finally coming to PC. In thirteen days, on Steam, you will be able to play the adventures of Kratos and Atreus in the Norse kingdoms. If you too can’t wait to try out the computer version of the video game, we would like to point out that you can embark on these adventures at a slightly lower price using the Instant Gaming promotion. You can purchase the version Digital Deluxe at €65.87, instead of €69.99. This is a minimal discount, but if you have already decided to buy it at launch, you might as well save as much as you can. You can find the promotion here.
Of course you can find it on sale also the standard version of the game, at the same address. Don’t forget that if you make a reservation you will have the guarantee of the minimum price, that is, if there is a bigger discount after your reservation, you will be refunded the difference.
How to activate God of War Ragnarok code
After you have done the Game pre-order on Instant Gamingyou will have to wait for the release: at that point you will receive a code (also valid in Europe, America and Canada, therefore also in Italy) that will have to be entered via the “Add a game” and “Activate a product on Steam” functions found at the bottom left of the Valve launcher.
God of War Ragnarok is a third person action game in which we can play as Kratos, the Greek god who, after decimating the pantheon of Olympus, retired to the outer north, creating a new family. In the first chapter, the warrior and his son, Atreus, fulfilled the last wish of Kratos’ wife, scattering her ashes on the highest mountain. In this new chapter, the clash with the Norse gods, only hinted at in the first chapter, will become more intense and the two will no longer be able to avoid the fight.
