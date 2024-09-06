God of War: Ragnarok is finally coming to PC. In thirteen days, on Steam, you will be able to play the adventures of Kratos and Atreus in the Norse kingdoms. If you too can’t wait to try out the computer version of the video game, we would like to point out that you can embark on these adventures at a slightly lower price using the Instant Gaming promotion. You can purchase the version Digital Deluxe at €65.87, instead of €69.99. This is a minimal discount, but if you have already decided to buy it at launch, you might as well save as much as you can. You can find the promotion here.

Of course you can find it on sale also the standard version of the game, at the same address. Don’t forget that if you make a reservation you will have the guarantee of the minimum price, that is, if there is a bigger discount after your reservation, you will be refunded the difference.