God of War Ragnarok it might be the ultimate exclusive game for PlayStation which will be launched on PlayStation 4.

As fans eagerly await the sequel’s arrival, Sony has yet to announce a specific release date. But beyond that, it seems quite likely that it will be the last PlayStation exclusive we will see on PS4.

Considering the fact that both Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok have PS4 ports, one would think the trend will continue for a while. However, it appears that this will not be the case if we look at Sony’s plans beyond God of War Ragnarok. After the sequel, none of the games Sony has announced so far have been confirmed for PS4. Marvel’s Wolverine, the highly anticipated sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man and even Final Fantasy XVI looks like they won’t be launching on PlayStation 4. This suggests that God of War Ragnarok may be the last PlayStation game we’ll see on PS4.

Maybe some will be disappointed, but looking at the bigger picture, it’s easy to see that by the time God of War Ragnarok comes out, PS5 will be two years old.

Furthermore, in hindsight, games developed specifically for PlayStation 5 could benefit from it. The game engines for these titles are optimized for cross-gen, but with PS4 “out of the question”, it means developers will be able to focus exclusively on PS5. That would mean even better graphics and better optimized native PS5 games. While Sony has yet to make an announcement on the matter, this looks like the likely fate of the PS4.

Source: Dualshockers.