According to a recent rumor, PlayStation is working on remastering of the three original chapters of the God of War sagaor the two chapters released on PlayStation 2 in 2005 and 2007 and the one released on PlayStation 3 in 2010

The three titles, apparently, could not only arrive on PlayStation 5 in the form of remasters, but the release of this hypothetical collection it should happen as early as next year, in 2024.

The source of the aforementioned indiscretion is Nick Backeran industry insider who during his career has linked his name mainly to Xbox brand. Therefore, it is very peculiar that such news comes from him. Here are his words on the matter:

I've been complaining about the direction God of War has gone in for a long time. I longed for the franchise to return to the hack n' slash genre like the original titles, which I love, and when I heard this might happen I immediately told a friend of mine. He, like me, loves the original God of War games. I heard we might be getting the original God of War trilogy remastered on PlayStation. Now, I'm not 100% sure if it will be announced in 2024 and released in the same year or the next, this part is unclear to me. But what I hear is that this remaster of the trilogy is real.

When asked whether or not this collection will also include God of War: AscensionBaker revealed of don't be surealthough the hypothesis that only the three chapters of the trilogy are involved in the project is more likely.

Unfortunately, that's all we know for now. The insider, in fact, did not reveal who the development team behind the project is and, in this regard, one could only make baseless theories.

In any case, at the moment neither PlayStation nor Santa Monica Studios have confirmed or denied the news.



