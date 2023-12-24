Genoa – A 14-year-old boy, resident in the La Spezia area, is hospitalized in very serious conditions in the intensive care unit at the Gaslini hospital in Genoa due to type B meningitis which appeared last Monday. Initially he was hospitalized in La Spezia and subsequently transferred to Gaslini.

The doctors, seeing that his condition worsened, they decided to transfer him to intensive care. Type B meningococcus is one of the most dangerous bacteria known to cause meningitis as it causes a serious infection.