The port of the Santa Monica game to computers is leaving players very satisfied.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated January 17, 2022, 08:53 9 comments

Last Friday, January 14, God of War landed on PC with two clear goals to Sony: a new boost in sales taking advantage of the fact of expanding the user base and allowing PC players to discover the benefits of the title starring Kratos and Atreus. And, if he does nothing we echoed his number of simultaneous players, now Steam data confirms his success.

In just three days it is at the top of salesAs we can see in detail in the list of best selling games of the week on Valve’s platform, God of War stands in the first position in data collected internationally. Despite only having three days on the market (of the seven for the whole week), this has not prevented Monster Hunter Rise from being clearly imposed, although the Capcom title (released on the 12th) has two appearances, the edition standard and the one that includes the reserve additions.

In the rest of the top 10, it is surprising that we find several games that have not been released yet, as is the case with Elden Ring, in fifth place, or Dying Light 2, in eighth. Both are having another fierce battle on Steam, specifically in the classification of games most anticipated by users of the platform. Here are the ten best-selling games on Steam in the last week.

Top sellers of the week on Steam

God of War monster hunter rise Monster Hunter Rise (with pre-order DLC) Ready or Not Elden Ring Valve Index VR Kit Project Zomboid Dying Light 2 Stay Human It Takes Two Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

On PlayStation they can boast of a port of God of War to PC that, although it has only been possible due to pressure from developers, has ended up receiving very good reviews from the press and public. In our case, we have already been able to get our hands on Kratos’ Nordic adventure in its version for computers, so if you want to know more, you can consult the analysis of God of War on PC to see what we thought.

