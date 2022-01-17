Tennis “Djokovic has been humiliated and bullied” – Members of the Australian Serb community disappointed with the start of the tournament without their favorites

Proponents of Djokovic believe the significance of the tournament collapsed when it was missing number one on the world list.

Several tennis star Novak Djokovicin supporters were severely disappointed in the absence of the “King of Melbourne Park” from the Australian Open in Monday.

When the tournament started on Monday, Djokovic was already in Dubai, where his flight from Melbourne landed. Djokovic was forced to leave Australia because a federal court dismissed his appeal against the visa revocation.

Djokovic’s visa was revoked because he had not taken the corona vaccine and the medical exemption he presented was not valid in Australia.

Melbourne there were plenty of members of the local Serb community at the tennis shrine on Monday. They received a lot of support for Djokovic.

“Djokovic would have won his 21st grand slam and he doesn’t have a chance to do so now. I think this is embarrassing for the Australian Government, ” Alek Drakoo told the news agency Reuters.

“The Australian Open has lost 100 per cent of its value. Anyone wins it, it doesn’t matter because Djokovic is number one. He’s the guy who should hit to win the tournament. ”

Drakoo doesn’t think the chain of events will affect Djokovic for a long time.

“The guy has been humiliated and bullied. They [Australian hallitus] tried to turn everything against him. I respect him for standing behind what he believes in. He is mentally strong, so he can get over this. ”

Also a teenager Jovan Milenkovic stressed that Djokovic should play in the tournament.

“He’s bringing fans here, he’s bringing in revenue for the tournament, and it was a really silly decision to throw him out [Australiasta]. ”

Its in exchange for Chris Shannon, who is not part of the Australian Serb community, said he understood the government ‘s decision, although he was disappointed. Shannon would have had a ticket for Monday’s Rod Laver Arena, where Djokovic was due to play his opening round match.

“It [karkotuspäätös] took too long, but the good thing is that it can now be left behind. I wish all the best to Djokovic, who is an awesome tennis player. I would have liked to have seen him here, but these are the way to go. ”

