Coach Marcelo Bielsa’s team faced a sweeping attack from City, who was at his best and took the lead after 8 minutes through Phil Foden.

Jack Grealish doubled the score after 5 minutes, when he received Riyad Mahrez’s cross with a perfect header.

Kevin De Bruyne extended the difference to 3-0 after showing his speed and decisive touch in dealing with a superb pass from Rodri.

Shortly after the start of the second half, Mahrez added the fourth goal, then De Bruyne fired an unstoppable ball from a distance of 20 meters into the net.

John Stones scored the sixth goal after a double save from goalkeeper Ilan Millier, while substitute Nathan Ake completed the seven after a corner kick from Foden.

City has 41 points, compared to 37 points for Liverpool and 36 for Chelsea, before the last two matches on Thursday.