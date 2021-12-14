VideoExcelsior Maassluis, the number ten in the Jack’s League (Second Division), has caused a huge stunt in the second round of the tournament for the TOTO KNVB Cup. The formation of Dogan Corneille won 0-1 at De Oude Meerdijk against FC Emmen, the number three in the Kitchen Champion Division. Bram Wennekers scored the only goal of the match in the 81st minute.











Wenneker was sharp after a deep ball from Nino van den Beemt and rounded off coolly. Emmen then had just under fifteen minutes to put the equalizer on the scoreboard and drag out an extra extension, but Dick Lukkien’s team was unable to do so. The third round of the TOTO KNVB Cup will be played on January 18, 19 and 20. Excelsior Maassluis will be allowed to continue training in the coming month. The eight amateur clubs that were still in the cup have already received the green light from the government in the past two weeks to train in the evening, where that is not allowed for all other amateur athletes and children after 5 p.m.

,,Now it’s two and a half hours back in the bus, we’re going to have a party there. It is of course a shame that there was no audience tonight, but then we have to make it cozy ourselves. I have to work again at 7 tomorrow, so it will be a short night,” said Jean-Paul van Leeuwen, the 28-year-old goalkeeper of Excelsior Maassluis shortly after the game at ESPN.

Excelsior Maassluis is in the middle of the Jack’s League, the highest amateur level in the Netherlands. That competition had hoped to start up again on January 15, but after it was announced tonight that the current corona measures will be extended until Friday, January 14, that plan can be thrown into the trash.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

ADO Den Haag and PEC Zwolle suffered no damage on the way to the third round. PEC Zwolle convincingly won 4-0 against MVV, but ADO had the greatest difficulty with the amateurs of VV Gemert. Two late goals from substitute Thomas Verheydt made it 4-2.

VV Gemert took the lead in the 38th minute tonight in the empty Cars Jeans Stadium. 23-year-old midfielder Willem den Dekker made a great effort from a difficult angle, after his cross was initially cleared by ADO defender Tyrese Asante. Gemert then hoped to go into the dressing room with a lead, but in the 44th minute Eljero Elia equalized on behalf of ADO after a mistake by Gemert keeper Stefan Tielemans. At halftime, Thomas Verheydt, Ricardo Kishna and Cain Seedorf came on the field at ADO, where coach Ruud Brood and assistant Edwin Grunholz were quarantined as a precaution. Giovanni Franken therefore took care of the coaching.

© Pro Shots / Ron Jonker



Eljero Elijah. © Pro Shots / Wouter Dill



Willem den Dekker scored his second goal of the evening in the 63rd minute, after weak defense at ADO. Gemert, however, quickly gave up the lead again, as right back Cain Seedorf shot the 2-2 into the far corner after 67 minutes with the left. Goals from striker Verheydt, in the 76th and 80th minute, resulted in ADO winning 4-2. The second goal by Verheydt, who also scored fourteen in the competition, was especially nice.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

VV Gemert (third in Derde Divisie on Sunday) played the last game on November 14, but was allowed to continue training in the evenings in recent weeks. Like the seven other amateur clubs that are still in the cup, Gemert’s first team received an exemption to still play sports after 5 p.m., where that is not allowed at all other amateur clubs because of the evening lockdown. That will remain the case until Friday 14 January, it was announced tonight. The clubs from the Second and Third Division had hoped to be able to resume the competition on January 15, the other clubs a week later.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

PEC Zwolle convincingly qualified for the third round of the cup. The last of the Eredivisie won 4-0 against MVV Maastricht, which is twelfth in the Kitchen Champion Division. Siemen Voet and Rav van den Berg scored in the first twenty minutes from a corner by Luka Adzic. In the 62nd the Serbian attacker made the 3-0 himself and in the 70th minute the Montenegrin striker Slobodan Tedic made it 4-0.

Ryan Koolwijk in action on behalf of PEC Zwolle against MVV. © Pro Shots / Niels Boersema



Telstar has reached the next round of the cup tournament with their heels over the ditch. Andries Jonker’s team was leading 3-1, but gave up that sure-seeming lead against Spakenburg. Floris van der Linden, who previously made the 1-1 and played for Telstar in the past, signed for the 3-2 and moments later saw Lowie van Zundert make the 3-3. An overtime period had to be taken to determine a winner. In that extra time, Jip Molenaar quickly hit the target and the home team was helped further by the second yellow card from Joel Amakodo. Rashaan Fernandes made the decision in the 114th minute: 5-3.

Jip Molenaar after the 4-3. © Pro Shots / Remko Kool

