Lazio saved a 1-1 draw with Atlético de Madrid this Tuesday, rescued by a goal from their goalkeeper Ivan Provedel on the first day of the Champions League in Rome, which once again awakens the European ghosts of the red and white team.

A strike by Pablo Barrios (29) put the red and whites ahead, but goalkeeper Ivan Provedel appeared in stoppage time to tie with a header (90+5), leaving Atlético in second place in group E behind Feyenoord, who won 2 -0 to Celtic.

Great goal from the goalkeeper

Provedel appeared in the unmarked area, surprising everyone to head a cross into the area into the back of the red and white net in the last breath of a match that had started with the Italian team dominating.

Atlético would need half an hour to shake off the dominance of the locals, who were able to take the lead with a shot by Daichi Kamada that forced Jan Oblak (12) to stretch. The Japanese would fade as the minutes passed in the image of his team, which began to suffer the attacks of the red and whites, mainly from the right wing where Nahuel Molina appeared.

The Argentine was a danger with his rises up the wing to put balls into the area, where Álvaro Morata was waiting and Antoine Griezmann was moving, who, unlike on Saturday in Valencia, this Tuesday showed a good image to catalyze the red and white attacking game. . The Frenchman was once again the beacon of his team, moving all over the field to look for the ball.

Historic moment in the Champions League: goal by Ivan Provedel, goalkeeper! from Lazio 🇮🇹. Cholo Simeone’s Atlético Madrid was on track to score three key points on its visit to Italy. They tied it at 95′. Like this 👇pic.twitter.com/mL2KmPpIa6 — VarskySports (@VarskySports) September 19, 2023

On the stroke of half an hour, Atlético’s growing dominance resulted in a long-range shot by Barrios that rebounded off defender Matías Vecino, sneaking into the goal of Ivan Provedel (29).

Atlético’s young scorer would have to leave at half-time “due to some discomfort”, according to the red and white club. His teammate Axel Witsel would also be replaced with discomfort, increasing Atlético’s problems, which had already arrived at this match weakened with many casualties.

The red and white dominance continued after the break while for Lazio Ciro Immobile was very alone and unassisted in the opposing area. The captain of the Italian team had his best chance when Oblak made a mistake in the serve with a point-blank shot that was cleared. the rojiblanco goalkeeper and José María Giménez in the second instance (56).



Atlético was able to respond with a shot from Morata, but his shot bounced off a defender and hit the post and went into a corner (65). Samuel Lino also tried with a shot almost on goal, but could not overcome Provedel’s exit (70). In the last quarter of an hour, Atlético began to show fatigue from the effort put in during the match.

The red and whites took a step back trying to keep the ball, faced with the new push of the locals who began to reach Oblak’s domain more. The red and white goalkeeper showed a providential hand to clear a shot from Mattia Zaccagni (71). In the final minutes, Lazio sought to put pressure on an Atlético team that tried to manage the ball, but when it seemed that the match was going to end with a visitor victory, a last corner would end up generating the saving goal for Lazio.

