FC Barcelona takes the first three points in European competition. The culés were far superior to Antwerp, who started out fighting the match, but were not able to recover from Joao Félix’s early goal. This is the calendar with the next five games for the culé team:
In its fourth match, Barcelona will host Rafa Benítez’s new Celta at home. The latest information we have about the Galician team is that they have sold their biggest star, Gabri Veiga, to Naples for a figure close to 36 million euros.
Finally, FC Barcelona will have to travel to Son Moix to play the last match of the five.
Interesting match for the culés who dream of reaching said event placed at the top of the league standings.
Barcelona will look to take the victory in Porto’s field. The culés will face the strongest team in the group on this second day. Do Dragao is always a complicated stadium.
The culés will seek to face this match after having achieved a second victory in a European match. Xavi Hernández’s men have started the season like a shot, we will see how they do in October.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Celtic
|
24th September
|
18:30 ESP, 10:30 MX, 13:30 ARG
|
The league
|
Majorca
|
September 27th
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
The league
|
Seville
|
October 1st
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
The league
|
Port
|
4th of October
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
UCL
|
Grenade
|
October 8th
|
21:00 ESP,13:00 MX, 16:00 ARG
|
The league
