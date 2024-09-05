National Guard agents attacked a couple of motorcyclists with the aim of stopping them, occurred on the night of Tuesday, September 3 in the center of Chapala.
At around 11:00 p.m., agents aboard a patrol car were chasing the couple, so In order to stop them, they rammed them.
Both were thrown from the motorcycle, Woman suffered a fracture and bruises on the face, while the man only scratches.
The couple were treated on site by Red Cross paramedics but were also taken to hospital.
The police media outlet Guardia Nocturna documented that the elements of the National guard They wanted to evade their responsibility after running over the couple of motorcyclists, so citizens vandalized the patrol car and broke windows.
The reason that started the persecution of the National guard to motorcyclists.
I studied journalism at the University of Guadalajara. I am a web reporter at DEBATE, covering daily events in Jalisco, Aguascalientes, and Guanajuato. I write about issues that concern Guadalajara, Zapopan, Tlajomulco, Tlaquepaque, El Salto, and the interior of the state. My journalistic work is focused on gender, disappearances, security, the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office, the Government of Jalisco, the 2024 elections in Jalisco, the Light Rail, the Guadalajara Airport, and the Guadalajara Zoo. I support the states of Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán, and Quintana Roo, where I cover the 2024 electoral process and security events. Additionally, I write in the Health and Lifestyle sections, where I follow topics from the WHO, the Ministry of Health, epidemics, and pandemics; Family psychology, couple relationships, education, health problems, mental health, physical well-being, beauty tips, feng shui, stress and work well-being. I am available at the email [email protected]
See more
#runs #couple #motorcyclists #chase #Chapala #Jalisco
Leave a Reply