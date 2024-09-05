National Guard agents attacked a couple of motorcyclists with the aim of stopping them, occurred on the night of Tuesday, September 3 in the center of Chapala.

At around 11:00 p.m., agents aboard a patrol car were chasing the couple, so In order to stop them, they rammed them.

Both were thrown from the motorcycle, Woman suffered a fracture and bruises on the face, while the man only scratches.

The couple were treated on site by Red Cross paramedics but were also taken to hospital.

The police media outlet Guardia Nocturna documented that the elements of the National guard They wanted to evade their responsibility after running over the couple of motorcyclists, so citizens vandalized the patrol car and broke windows.

The reason that started the persecution of the National guard to motorcyclists.