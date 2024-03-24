First retreat in two years

The news par excellence of the 2024 Australian GP is undoubtedly the Max Verstappen's retirement. The Dutch world champion interrupted a series of 43 consecutive points finishes, coming to a stop before the checkered flag in Melbourne, where his last technical knockout came in 2022.

Verstappen's analysis

While the race was still underway, the three-time world champion stopped to talk to journalists, showing that he had at least partially gotten rid of the great anger he had instead expressed immediately after getting off his RB20. To the microphones of Sky Sports F1 #1 Red Bull has brake failure confirmedtrying however to take this totally unexpected setback philosophically.

“Brake problem? Yes, there was overheating – confirmed the Hasselt champion – the brakes caught fire and in any case the car became difficult to drive and I could no longer brake. It's a shame because at the beginning the car still seemed to be going well, but unfortunately we couldn't prove it. Am I angry? Well, it's never good to retreat. The right rear brake was actually always activated and this caused the problem. It is a sport where mechanics still counts, an inconvenience can happen and has happened“.