Oaxaca.- This Thursday, January 26, the National Guard announced the arrest of a man who intended to travel with approximately 500 thousand pesos without the corresponding documentation to prove their legal origin and possession in Oaxaca.

According to what was reported, the arrest of the man occurred in the vicinity of the Puerto Escondido International Airport, Oaxacawhere national guards with the support of private airport security personnel detected wads of bills inside a suitcase with X-ray equipment.

When inspecting the luggage with the prior authorization of the owner, the elements of the National Guard located several packages containing 500-peso denomination bills that totaled half a million pesos.

The person was unable to prove the legal origin of the cash, for which reason it was held and the Bill of Rights that Assist Persons in Detention was read, they were registered in the National Registry of Detentions and, together with the numerary, they were placed available at the office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) in the entity, to continue the corresponding investigations.