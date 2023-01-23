The World Health Organization revealed that nearly 5 billion people around the world are still not protected from what is known as trans or unsaturated fats, which increases the incidence of heart disease and death.
And the organization warned in a report today that about 500,000 premature deaths due to coronary heart disease occur annually worldwide due to the consumption of these fats.
She explained that these trans fats, which are also known as industrially produced unsaturated fatty acids, are commonly found in foods, baked goods and cooking oils, and noted that 43 countries have so far implemented best practice policies to address trans fats in food, which have protected about 2.8 billion people worldwide The global goal of total elimination by 2023 remains elusive at this time.
