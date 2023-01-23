Atlus would be working on a real one remake Of Person 3which according to a rumor will be officially announced this summer. However, there is talk of development still in the preliminary stages, which means that it will be a long time before you can get your hands on the game.

In the review of Persona 3 Portable we praised the “portable” edition of this classic of the jRPG genre, which was originally published on PlayStation 2 in 2006: the remake should be based precisely on that version.

The source of the rumor would appear to be trustedas this is the same person who correctly anticipated the announcement of the arrival of the Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 remasters on Xbox Game Pass.

The same “leaker” revealed that the announcement of the Persona 3 remake will coincide with the Persona 6 revealanother project that however will require a lot of time and work before being able to make its debut in stores.

Considering that Persona 5 has sold 8.3 million copies, including editions and spin-offs, it is clear that this once niche franchise has become very popular, hence the need for new investments from Atlus.