In exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, the WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Ahmed Al-Mandhari, revealed the details of the current health situation, saying that “the health sector in Sudan is suffering greatly under the weight of an unprecedented health crisis.”.

Al-Mandhari said, “Despite the courage and dedication shown by doctors and health workers in dealing with the health consequences of the crisis, the intense fighting in Sudan over the past two months has resulted in human losses amounting to 1,081 deaths and 11,714 injuries.”

He also indicated that the fighting “has led to great damage to the country’s infrastructure, including health facilities, of which nearly 60 percent have stopped working, been looted or destroyed.”.

The WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean outlined the latest developments in the deterioration of the humanitarian situation and fears of the spread of epidemics at a number of points, saying::

There are serious concerns about the increased risk of water or vector-borne diseases, primarily malaria, or outbreaks such as measles.

We also fear the spread of these or other diseases to neighboring countries, due to the combination of several factors such as the rainy season, population displacement, and limited access to safe drinking water.

The situation is getting worse recently as a result of the increase in attacks and attacks on health facilities, which amounted to more than 46 attacks, and the assets of some United Nations agencies were attacked, looted or destroyed.

Medical supplies have dwindled dramatically, while many health workers have had to flee outside Sudan.

In recent days, the provision of many critical services, such as health care for mothers and children, and treatment for people suffering from chronic diseases, has been halted.

More than 100,000 children are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition with medical complications, by the end of the year.

WHO provided technical and logistical support for the reactive measles vaccination campaign, as part of efforts to reduce the emergence of epidemics and contain disease outbreaks.

We hope to expand vaccination campaigns, and this requires ensuring the safety of humanitarian workers and the safe passage of humanitarian aid in the country.

So far, we have provided 170 tons of aid, in addition to tens of tons of aid provided in the border areas for people fleeing violence to neighboring countries Egypt, Chad, South Sudan and Ethiopia.

We urge all parties (army and rapid support) in Sudan to stop fighting, withdraw from health facilities and warehouses where medicines are stored, protect health workers, and ensure humanitarian access to all states.

The head of the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Alfonso Perez, previously described the humanitarian situation in Sudan as “terrible”, amid fears of an outbreak of disease, because many residents have no choice but to use unsafe drinking water from the Nile River or from other sources..

A crushing crisis

According to UN data, more than 2.2 million people have been displaced by the fighting, including more than 500,000 who have fled to neighboring countries. .

