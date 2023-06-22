Home page World

From: Catherine Reikowski

Germany is facing a storm on Thursday: meteorologists expect the “first large-scale storm of the year”.

Wiesbaden – “The situation could be quite explosive,” says weather expert Dominik Jung von weather.net: Draw on Thursday Thunderstorm from the south of Germany to the north – it is still difficult to predict where they will fall. The German weather service warns of a “severe thunderstorm situation” for Thursday. According to the DWD, “heavy heavy rain, large hail and storm or hurricane gusts” can be expected in some areas. For the middle and east of Germany, the DWD cannot currently rule out that even tornadoes appear.

But the good news is: that Weather will calm down again on Friday, according to Jung. Thunderstorms or heavy thunderstorms are only possible in the south-eastern half – but here, too, there is a tendency for the probability of this to decrease. So the heaviest storms are for Thursday, one day after the beginning of the calendar summerexpected.

Weather in Germany: Super cells are raging – in some regions it can be violent

Before that, however, maximum temperatures are announced on Thursday: peak values ​​of 35 to 37 degrees can be reached. Weather Online predicts values ​​between 29 and 34 degrees for the south of Germany, for the northern half slightly cooler 25 to 28 degrees. Thunderstorms can be expected from late afternoon.

“It won’t affect everyone, but where a supercell rages, there can be major damage,” Jung warns. Exactly where cannot yet be determined. Only “when the first thunderstorm cells have formed can one estimate exactly how these will develop and where they are going, then the weather and severe weather warnings can be made very specific.” Jung therefore advises that the current warnings for thunderstorms and storm to keep a close eye on.

What is a thunderstorm supercell? In their most powerful form, supercells are the spatially and temporally largest and most dangerous thunderstorm formations. They can reach a diameter of 20 to 50 km at their base," writes the German Weather Service. They usually rage for a few hours, but can also last up to 12 hours. Inside, the thunderstorm cell has strong updrafts, which are its engine. Tornadoes can develop here because air is sucked in in the front area of ​​the supercell.

Severe weather in Germany: hail, heavy rain and hurricane gusts can cause chaos

The sultriness of the past few days drives the upcoming storm away, but: On Thursday the weather is still raging through Germany – even where there are no supercells or tornadoes. “Hail, heavy rain and hurricane gusts can cause violent chaos,” says Jung. Wetteronline.de sees the forecast for violent thunderstorms confirmed by two factors: Thunderstorms currently have a particularly large amount of energy (Convective Available Potential Energy) available. On the other hand, wind shear is increased – the differences between wind direction changes and wind speeds in upper and lower air masses. That makes thunderstorms more durable.

After all, the heavy thunderstorms and storms will drive the really big muggy weather out of Germany. “Especially on Saturday and Sunday, the sun usually shines down again from a cloudless sky. Then the weather will be ideal for swimming and excursions again,” says Jung. (cat)