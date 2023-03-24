It’s been three months since 2023 and it seems that it started with several pleasant surprises in the world of video game. However, this is also marking a curious phenomenon. The three highest-rated games so far this year are two remakes and one remaster. We are talking about resident evil 4, dead space and Metroid Prime Remastered.

This trio of titles are captivating, fun, graphically superior to their predecessors, and do the original works great justice, there’s no doubt about that. But they could open the way to a path that we may not like to travel

Remakes have their benefits

Of course, these relaunches have their benefits. The first of these is that a whole new generation of players will be able to meet them and know why they are so loved. Another is that they can serve as a way to gauge the interest of the masses in certain intellectual properties that have been forgotten. In the case of Resident Evil, perhaps it was not so necessary, since the franchise has had a resurgence. But with Dead Space and Metroid Prime this is clearer.

With both franchises, fans new and old began to ask if the rest of their titles would receive the same treatment. Even Motive Studios launched surveys of players to find out if they would like a remake of the second and third parts.. In addition to the fact that they commented that they had ideas to continue the saga, if they have the opportunity.

The effectiveness of remastering and remakes has already been demonstrated. Resident Evil once again became the king of survival horror with its remakes of 2, 3 and 4. It’s also worth taking a look at what happened to crash bandicoot. After his remasterings, he received a sequel that was a tremendous success with the public and critics.

Plus, the marsupial has a new multiplayer title on the way. This after years in which it seemed that the franchise had died for peace. A return at the right time can do wonders.

Comeback fever is spreading to other studios

Of course, the success of these remakes is inspiring other studios to want to jump on the nostalgia bandwagon with their own projects. In fact the one of dead space was inspired by the resident evil 2.

Some rumors suggest that Crystal Dynamics is already devising the return of its beloved saga Legacy of Kain. Specifically, there has been talk of a remake of Soul Reaver. Konami does not want to be left behind and has already officially announced a launch for the current generation of consoles Silent Hill 2. Which could take this series out of oblivion.

We also already have a remake on the way. Lollipop Chainsaw. A rather crazy adventure about killing zombies that even in its time did not have many fans. This makes us think of one of the precariousness of remakes

While we’ve had quite a few good ones lately, there’s no guarantee this trend will continue in the future.. Coupled with this, the industry may enter a production cycle of different remakes to try to catch lightning in a bottle once again. Even releasing titles that didn’t really deserve it.

We have already seen something similar happen in Hollywood. Many years have been filled with remakes, reboots, prequels, and sequels to established franchises. This sure makes a lot of fans happy, but the other side of the coin is that new and fresh ideas are left behind.

Instead of taking risks that can have big payoffs, we could get into a rut of seeing the same experiences over and over and over simply because they are magnets for fan money.

We hope we are only fatalistic in the face of the great wave of remakes that is on the way.

For our part we are happy that several of these games have their chance to shine. Especially in the case of those who were trapped in consoles from many years ago. We also applaud those remakes that don’t just give the original game a little something, but rather expand its world and even implement things that technology didn’t allow when they first arrived.

However, we believe that one thing in excess can always be harmful in the long term. We hope we’re just a little doom, but there’s no doubt that the number of remakes on the way looks overwhelming and doesn’t seem like it’s anywhere near stopping. What do you think about this trend of relaunching?

