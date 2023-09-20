How can laws be put in place to punish those who misuse them? How can we protect those who do not use it?
Smart glasses infringe on the privacy of others. Yes, the matter does not stop with you or when you use this advanced technology.
Researchers at the American Cornell University of Computing and Information Security warned of modern smart glasses that violate individuals’ privacy, especially since it has become difficult to distinguish them from regular glasses.
The study showed that smart glasses can create a significant power imbalance between those who have them and those who do not have them, as they conduct secret recordings of conversations in addition to creating fake images of people without their knowledge.
The majority of research related to augmented reality glasses focused on the user experience, analyzing reactions between those who used this technology and those who did not use it, and the content captured by their glasses was displayed, whether pictures or videos, and the users of the glasses expressed their approval of the experience, unlike non-wearers who expressed their discomfort with the mechanism. Spectacles photograph their appearance without their desire.
The study concluded that manufacturers of this type of glasses, or even similar technologies, must add a display screen and a light indicator in the design of smart glasses, to make the matter clear to everyone close to the glasses wearer. Not to mention requests from critics of the technology for the need to emphasize the laws applied in many countries of the world, which allow those who are photographed without their knowledge to sue the wearer of the glasses or even the manufacturer in other cases.
Fadi Mikhail, an expert in information security and technology, believes that this type of glasses introduces augmented reality into the glasses.
- The glasses issued by Apple are considered bulky glasses used at home and in the office. Unlike the new glasses, which look like regular glasses and it is difficult to distinguish between them.
- Technology is developing and the chips are also getting smaller, so it is possible to reduce the size of the glasses and insert chips in them in a way that they are not visible to the naked eye.
- The glasses may contain a camera and a microphone, in order to serve the person who wears them, so that he can see and hear…but at the same time, we are talking about a violation of privacy.
- Plans are now being made for these glasses to work in ways that protect users’ privacy. There are hypotheses that say that there could be a light that senses that the person wearing the glasses is recording.
- There is another hypothesis that says that the glasses contain a small screen that shows the person what the wearer of these glasses is seeing, because these glasses, due to augmented reality, enable the person to see the second person differently.
- It is better to establish laws before putting the product on the market. We are currently seeing the Electronic Markets Law in the European Union. We note that there are some applications that are still prohibited from being used in the European Union to this day.
