How can laws be put in place to punish those who misuse them? How can we protect those who do not use it?

Smart glasses infringe on the privacy of others. Yes, the matter does not stop with you or when you use this advanced technology.

Researchers at the American Cornell University of Computing and Information Security warned of modern smart glasses that violate individuals’ privacy, especially since it has become difficult to distinguish them from regular glasses.

The study showed that smart glasses can create a significant power imbalance between those who have them and those who do not have them, as they conduct secret recordings of conversations in addition to creating fake images of people without their knowledge.

The majority of research related to augmented reality glasses focused on the user experience, analyzing reactions between those who used this technology and those who did not use it, and the content captured by their glasses was displayed, whether pictures or videos, and the users of the glasses expressed their approval of the experience, unlike non-wearers who expressed their discomfort with the mechanism. Spectacles photograph their appearance without their desire.

The study concluded that manufacturers of this type of glasses, or even similar technologies, must add a display screen and a light indicator in the design of smart glasses, to make the matter clear to everyone close to the glasses wearer. Not to mention requests from critics of the technology for the need to emphasize the laws applied in many countries of the world, which allow those who are photographed without their knowledge to sue the wearer of the glasses or even the manufacturer in other cases.

Fadi Mikhail, an expert in information security and technology, believes that this type of glasses introduces augmented reality into the glasses.