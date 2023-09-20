Edin Dzeko would have gladly stayed at Inter by renewing his contract. Negotiations for the extension took place and were close to a positive conclusion, but then the Viale della Liberazione club changed direction and preferred not to confirm the former Roma striker. Dzeko wasn’t happy there, but now he’s happy at Fenerbahce and he told Prime Video: “I would have gladly stayed – he said – because I was really happy at Inter. Thinking back to the choice that the managers made on me, I was sure that they wanted to give more trust to Lukaku, to no longer have in the squad an important player like me who could have bothered Romelu a bit. Which perhaps wouldn’t have made him always be a starter. That’s why I was really surprised by the fact that in the end Lukaku didn’t stay at Inter.”