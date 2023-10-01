The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Baja California launched a search sheet, where it offers a reward of half a million pesos, to locate Arnoldo Castro Valenzuela.

According to official information, the 39-year-old man disappeared since November 10, 2022, after leaving his home in the municipality of San Luis Río Colorad, Sonora, to go to the city of Mexicali aboard a Red Toyota Corolla.

Before losing contact with his relatives, Arnoldo called them by phone from a restaurant located in Plaza Juventud 2000 in the capital of Baja California.

Arnoldo is 1.76 meters tall, has a dark complexion, a robust build, brown eyes and a flat nose. The day he disappeared, he was wearing black shorts, a white t-shirt, black shoes and a gray cap with an “S” as a logo.

If you have information that leads to his whereabouts, you can contact (686) 776-45-48, extension 2561.