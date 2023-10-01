LA MESA, ARIZONA.- A four-run rally in the eighth inning (extra innings because the game was scheduled for seven innings), led Águilas de Mexicali to a 6-3 victory over Algodoneros de Guasave, in a duel held inside the second day of the Mexican Baseball Fiesta, which is played at the Sloan Park stadium in Mesa, Arizona.

With the result, Guasave remains with a 1-1 record in the event.

Launchers

Por Algodoneros opened Nico Tellache, with a couple of good entries; He was followed by Miguel Aguilar, Alejandro Barraza, Jesús Alcántar, Alejandro Cervantes, Iván Izaguirre and the defeated Juan Pablo Tirado.

Fernando Lozano started with Mexicali, who was followed by Jaciel Ochoa, Óscar Félix, the winner Mario Jiménez and José Luis Reyes.

Nico Tellache was in charge of opening the match for Algodoneros.

The offensive

Algodoneros took the lead in the second inning, thanks to Arturo Rodríguez’s single to seven.

The feathered’s tying run came in the third, courtesy of Troy Stokes, who fired an unstoppable shot up the middle.

The one with the momentary advantage fell in the bottom of the sixth inning.

With one out, Jorge Flores hit a triple and moments later scored with a sacrifice fly to the middle by Jesse Castillo.

Randy Delgado taking his turn against Águilas de Mexicali.

Águilas tied the score in the seventh high. Moisés Gutiérrez opened the inning with a double and when Carlos Muñoz was batting, he advanced to third base with a wild pitch on the first pitch and three more pitches, Cervantes gave another wild pitch, with which Gutiérrez scored the tying run.

The game went to extra innings, and in the eighth Mexicali resolved the game with a four-run attack.

With two men on base (one courtesy), Troy Stokes hit a three-run homer off Juan Pablo Tirado.

The next batter of the inning, Manuel Orduño, also hit it, back to back, marking the final direction of the game.

In the closing of the eighth, Keven Lamas, with a sacrifice fly, sent Sebastián Lizárraga to the plate to close the score.

What’s coming

Tomorrow, at 2:00 p.m., Algodoneros will face Águilas de Mexicali again, for the second consecutive day.