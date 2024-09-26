This week, rumors of a possible departure of the Argentine coach began to sound strong. Fernando Gago of the Chivassince they would be looking for him from Argentina and it would be nothing more and nothing less than Boca Juniorsthe club that formed him and to which those born on that soil would hardly say no.
And although Pintita has the Sacred Flock with 14 points in sixth place in the Apertura 2024, of the Liga MXthere are many fans who are not happy with the club’s performance, as it is still lacking the most important thing: the goal. However, according to some Argentine media, the issue of the coach returning to his country to replace Diego Martinezdespite the fact that in Mexico it is said that he already has one foot out of the fold.
With all these rumors, the journalist Jesus Bernal of ESPN revealed who would be the possible replacements for Gago in the technical direction, although he clarified that in case a helmsman with a good past in Mexican soccer is sought, ‘there are few alternatives’ that the board would have. The names thrown around were Miguel Herrera and the Argentines Antonio Mohamed and Nicholas Larcamon.
“There is the case of Miguel Herrera who is working in TV now (FOX Sports). He is Antonio Mohamedalthough it has its technical team in Pumasis available. There is also the case of Nicholas Larcamon who finished his contract in Brazil and could be another of the alternatives. I know that many are asking for (Guillermo) Almadabut he is working on Pachuca And it seems to me that for now it is immovable”shared the communicator.
Of the three mentioned, The Herrera Louse He was already a champion with the Americasame case as The Turk Mohamedwho in addition to giving a title to the Eagles, also gave it to Striped and Xolos. In the case of Larcamonhad a good time with the Pueblabut with Lion He was unable to do the same in the League despite being awarded the Concachampions 2023then leaving for the Cruzeiro.
