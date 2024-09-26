ANOTHER ONE LEAVING CHIVAS? ✈️🇦🇷 Rumors claim that Fernando Gago would be one of the candidates to coach Boca Juniors 👉 https://t.co/q6LuSxDkAa pic.twitter.com/yse2E9uQP7 — AS Mexico (@ASMexico) September 25, 2024

With all these rumors, the journalist Jesus Bernal of ESPN revealed who would be the possible replacements for Gago in the technical direction, although he clarified that in case a helmsman with a good past in Mexican soccer is sought, ‘there are few alternatives’ that the board would have. The names thrown around were Miguel Herrera and the Argentines Antonio Mohamed and Nicholas Larcamon.

Of the three mentioned, The Herrera Louse He was already a champion with the Americasame case as The Turk Mohamedwho in addition to giving a title to the Eagles, also gave it to Striped and Xolos. In the case of Larcamonhad a good time with the Pueblabut with Lion He was unable to do the same in the League despite being awarded the Concachampions 2023then leaving for the Cruzeiro.