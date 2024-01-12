There is less and less time until the start of the 2024 South American Pre-Olympic Tournamentwhich will take place in Venezuela for the first time and will serve to define the two South American teams that will participate in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
The tournament will involve the 10 teams with footballers under 23 years of age belonging to CONMEBOL, but just two They will be the ones who will get the ticket for one of the great sporting events of the year.
The 14th edition of this competition will begin on January 20 2024, in the stadium Brígido Iriarte of Caracas, with the opening match between Ecuador and Colombia, members of Group A, which also has the local Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia.
The Argentine team, meanwhile, will have its debut on Sunday the 21st of the same month at 8 p.m. (Argentine time) against Paraguayat the Misael Delgado Sports Center stadium.
On January 24th it will clash vs. Peru and, after being free on the third date, it will be measured against Chili on the 30th and, finally, with Uruguay on February 2.
The two leaders of each group will advance to the final phase, in which the four teams will face each other and the two best They will obtain places to Paris 2024.
In the event of a tie in points in any of the positions, the classification is determined following the following criteria in order:
- The result of the direct confrontation played between the tied ones.
- Goal difference.
- Number of goals scored.
- Fewer red cards.
- Fewer yellow cards.
- By draw.
Those summoned by coach Javier Mascherano are the following. It should be noted that he had to do without “Pepo” de la Vega due to injury, and it was reported that Claudio “Diablito” Echeverri will replace him.
Archers
Defenders
Midfielders
Forwards
