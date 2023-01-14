Giulia De Lellis, one of the most followed influencers on Instagram after her participation in leading Mediaset programs such as Men and Women and Big Brother Vip, could be ready for a new adventure. As anticipated on social media, the Roman girl would have accepted a new job offer, which will see her as the protagonist with a man at her side…

Julia DeLellis is she ready to return to television? This is the rumor that is circulating at the moment about the Roman influencer, one of the most followed on social networks thanks to the notoriety that she has been given for soon taking part in leading Mediaset broadcasts such as Men and women (where he met his very famous ex Andrew Damante) and the Big Brother VIP 2where she was one of the favorites until the end.

To date Julia DeLellis she is one of the most loved influencers by the Instagram public, where she shares hers passion for fashion but above all for make up, dispensing beauty tips on the best products out there. According to rumors, Julia DeLellis could soon return to the small screen with a new role!

Giulia De Lellis is back on TV?

As reported by The Pipol Tv, we will soon be able to see Julia DeLellis in the early evening on real-time. Television is certainly the influencer’s first love and the production has thought of a themed program make-up for her, who will have the role of conductor. According to the first advances, the well-known should be alongside her make-up artist Manuele Mameli, known for often collaborating with Chiara Ferragni.

There should also be another one with them influencers, whose identity is currently unknown. The format of the program, however, should be as follows: several competitors yes they will challenge to “trick shots” to be able to grab a final prize, following the methods of other successful Real Time broadcasts.

Julia DeLellis did not confirm the rumors: when will it be official?