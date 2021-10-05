Before entering the house of the Big Brother Vip Giucas Casella gave a long interview to the magazine My. The illusionist spoke of the expectations of this new experience in the most spied-on house in Italy, asserting that he is not afraid of what will happen.

At one point in the interview the reporter asks him to Francesca Cipriani that he has already had the opportunity to meet in the past and that he will find in the house. Giucas Casella he admitted he was worried about Cipriani’s reaction once he walked through the red door. “It scares me because it is capable of jumping on me … It is very instinctive …” – he said. In the end, as we have seen, the reaction was actually very limited.

Giucas is very famous for his ability to hypnotize people but not only and admitted that Cipriani would be a pretty good subject to hypnotize at home. “It would be a nice subject to hypnotize, also because it is not fragile at all, but rather very strong …” – said Giucas who in the past already had the opportunity to hypnotize Cipriani in other programs.

The illusionist has also participated in other reality shows such as Isola dei Famosi but on that occasion he never managed to complete the adventure. So the reporter asked him if this time he will be able to resist. He revealed that he hopes things can go well this time: “I hope so! Or, at least, I hope they don’t let me out sooner … “. He said he was not interested in winning but only in getting to the end, that is.

And at the moment it must be said that Giucas’s adventure in the GF’s house is going very well. Everyone knows his funny and playful streak, he never takes himself seriously and he’s entertaining everyone. But overall, Giucas didn’t miss an opportunity to make some interesting revelations about his past.

