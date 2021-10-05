Surprisingly on Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni, Sonia Bruganelli announces that her experience in television is already over. Big Brother Vip will be his last appearance in front of the small screen. No controversy with Alfonso Signorini but Mrs. Bonolis prefers to go back to her life …

Sonia Bruganelli says enough television. Experience al Big Brother Vip it will be his last participation as a regular guest on a program. No controversy with Alfonso Signorini and specifically not even with Adriana Volpe. Simply…

“I started too late and I’m quite comfortable in my life. The game is not worth the candle. I have an age where I feel happy being myself, I don’t have to prove anything because it’s not my job to be on TV ”.

In short, the Mrs. Bonolis she will go back to doing what she did before, she will go back to casting for her husband’s broadcasts. With great sincerity Sonia has chosen to stop. Maybe because he doesn’t like seeing himself on television again. “I just look at the bits of episodes they send me on Instagram. Hearing myself, I think I’m saying things that make sense “. No doubt:

“A lot of times people say they want to hear honest opinions, but you really have to have your shoulders broad because I realize that not everyone appreciates this sincerity. In life I am like that and I have paid for being frank and direct, but I know that not everyone can afford it ”.

Sonia Bruganelli at Big Brother Vip for her children

Self Sonia Bruganelli today he finds himself doing the columnist of Big Brother Vip it is not only thanks to Alfonso Signorini but also and above all to his children:

“My two grown children love the GF, we have seen it so much together. I was nursing the eldest, Silvia, who is now 18, looking at him. She accompanied me once and Davide once because there are characters they know. They were the ones who convinced me. Before accepting, I asked if they agreed, since they already have a famous dad. But they have fun. Davide makes fun of me every now and then and pretends against me “

A united family that accompanies her and gives her many useful tips. The most important obviously those of her husband Paolo: