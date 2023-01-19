“América hoy” is just a few days away from returning to the screens of América TV. Edson Davila, Ethel Pozo, Brunella Horna and Janet Barboza return to brighten up the mornings, but the one the public acclaims is ‘Giselo’, who thanks to his practical jokes and ironic comments knew how to win the attention of Peruvian families. This was evidenced through social networks, in which dozens of users expressed their desire to see the dancer alone and in charge of the program produced by GV Producciones.

The return of Edson Dávila to “América hoy” is confirmed

The producer of “América hoy” announced that this 2023 would see new faces in the program and many users feared the retirement of Edson Dávila. However, the rumors were discarded after GV Producciones published a short Instagram video showing “Giselo” as the first pull of the new season.

“With me the rating goes up. I make content. With me the rating goes up. I am charismatic. I am ‘América today’”, is the background song and, later, the voice of ‘Giselo’ can be heard: “I’ll be back my cuchurruminas”.

Users ask that ‘Giselo’ have their own program

In the same publication, the followers of Edson Dávila expressed their desire to see the character in front of the screens again, but they also made a surprising request to the GV Producciones team: that the dancer return alone. Netizens claim that ‘Giselo’ is talented enough to drive space without his companions.

“Edson does the whole show. He is charismatic, talented, because of him I watch the program. If he’s not there, I change the channel. They should give him more participation and cut Janet’s interventions ”, was one of the comments in the post.

Happy users for the return of Edson Dávila to “America today”. Photo: Instagram capture

