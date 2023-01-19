Finally there is some cold in the air again. But you still see people walking and running with bare legs and arms. You see racing cyclists in shorts and without gloves whizzing by. And there are people who swim in winter water almost every day. The sea water is about 7 degrees, reports sea temperature.site. It reads: “In general, this water temperature is unacceptable for swimming.”

Aren’t those people without nice coats and those swimmers cold? Yes, but that’s the challenge. And by the way, you get used to the cold. Science knows that for sure: it has been measured in all kinds of ways. With British fish filleters who work all day with their hands in the freezing cold. In northern fishermen. With Inuit in Canada, with Samen in Norway – peoples who have lived in the northern cold for centuries.

The blood flow in the skin of the nose, ears, hands, arms, feet and legs changes in cold-adapted people. The nervous system adapts. That regulates the muscles around the small blood vessels to the skin. Those blood vessels close when nerves detect cold. But after half an hour they open again periodically, to give the limbs some warmth. When you get used to cold, more blood flows. The body’s temperature regulation adjusts to generate more heat without shivering. Shivering (and the accompanying teeth chattering) is the body’s first, very effective response to generate heat in the cold. A lot of heat is released in moving muscles, a lot of muscle contraction without moving, that’s shivering.

Those who often come out in the cold get a body that shudders less, but in which the muscles still generate heat. That heat probably arises when calcium ions are pumped around between compartments of the muscle cells.

Brown fat

The discovery in 2009 that adults also have brown fat led to much speculation about losing weight due to cold. In contrast to the white fat (subcutaneous, and a lot on the abdomen, buttocks and hips), brown fat can be converted directly into heat. But even though it is there, adults naturally have only a very small amount of it. Many other mammals (and human babies too) have an amount of brown fat that contributes significantly to staying warm in the cold. In adults, that brown fat releases just as much heat as a few minutes of brisk walking – negligible. The hope was that through cold habituation, adult people can grow brown fat mass. But the heat contribution from the calcium-pumping non-shivering muscles is probably much greater.

Everywhere you hear these days that cold is healthy and makes you mentally strong. This is largely due to Wim Hof, the ice cream man, who showed in his many media appearances that he can last a long time in a bath full of water with ice cubes. And that he breathes in a special way. He says that’s healthy. His cold and breathing therapy (the Wim Hof ​​method) is built on three pillars: the power of breathing, of taking a cold shower and of your mind. Wim Hof ​​regularly uses the term ‘scientifically based’ on his websites, but the only thing that has been established is that Wim Hof ​​can withstand the cold well and that others can learn that. And that the immune system of people who follow Wim Hof’s method reacts less strongly to a certain injected immune-inducing substance, whereby it is unclear whether that helps against illness.

But Wim Hof ​​is not alone in the cold. For thousands of years, doctors have been propagating cold treatments. There is a 5,500 year old papyrus text touting cold. 2,500 years ago, the famous Greek physician Hippocrates believed in it. A few centuries later, Roman doctors liked to immerse their fever patients in cold water. German spa doctors are enthusiastic about cold water baths. And there is the strong Finnish sauna tradition. Finns often alternate the hot sauna with a splash in ice-cold water. Over the past few decades, cold treatment of sports injuries has become popular. That usefulness is now doubted. However, it has been scientifically proven that cold air or cold water gives a faster recovery after intensive training.

The blessings of cold air and cold water can be easily found on the internet. Everything is intertwined. On one site you read that cold stimulates the immune system. The other site just as cheerfully states that the immune system is suppressed. The real medical literature is more cautious. In scientific reviews the quality of the cold study is generally referred to as poor or mediocre. And there are many anecdotal announcements. They then describe one patient who has benefited greatly from a self-selected cold treatment. Like the woman who lost postpartum depression when she went swimming in cold water.

Cardiac arrhythmias

In the end, a list of uncertain blessings remains. Cold would be good for your immune system, heart and blood vessels. Cold protects against depression and Alzheimer’s. Cold quickly makes you fit again. Cold makes you slimmer and changes the fat metabolism. Cold prolongs life. Cold gives confidence. Cold makes you mentally strong.

There is also a warning. Sudden exposure to cold can cause cardiac arrhythmias. The scientific reviewers end by saying that possible health effects need further study, but a clear conclusion is that swimming in cold water may be healthy, if you don’t die on the first dip.

It is important to see the assumed health effects of cold in their social context. Social medicine that looks at health differences between people with high and low incomes, education and professions, sees cold as a danger. It is certain that people who live in cold, draughty houses, who have no money to heat their house properly or who are no longer able to do so due to brain problems, illness or war, are more often depressed and live shorter lives on average than people in well-heated houses. Voluntarily going into the cold in shorts and a T-shirt, or voluntarily diving into the ice water and then thinking that it makes mentally strong and healthy, is therefore reserved for people who return to a comfortable home after their voluntary exposure to the cold.

Rosy feeling

Whether or not all those long-term health effects are there, there is that fantastic short-term effect: cold that has passed immediately afterwards gives a nice, cozy, rosy, very satisfied feeling. Every outdoor athlete can relate to this. Me too. For example, during a cycling week with my road bike group, in late summer, over Alpine passes, a sudden change in weather on the last bump of the day forced us to descend almost 20 kilometers in freezing rain. The clothes against cold and rain went on. But nevertheless my hands got so cold that I could no longer squeeze my brake levers. I had to cycle back up a bit to warm up before I could descend safely. The hotel was waiting in the valley and after a hot shower we felt even better and happier than after a climbing bike ride on a dry day. Then the cool science says: cold produces brain chemicals that give a high and a pleasant feeling. And a pain-suppressing substance is released. Delicious.

For scientific certainty about long-term health, we need to know whether people really live longer in good health or contract fewer illnesses if they go swimming in the winter or go out into the cold in scantily clad. Then it must also be established that those winter swimmers are not much healthier than non-winter swimmers anyway. It can only be figured out with large and expensive experiments. And expensive scientific research in medicine is almost exclusively paid for by pharmaceutical companies that want to make money from expensive drugs. But cold is free and King Winter does not subsidize research. So for the time being, voluntary exposure to the cold applies: it does not benefit, it does not harm.