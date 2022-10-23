Did it reopen the doors to love? Gisela Valcarcel The fourth gala of “The Great Show” began with surprising news by revealing that she would already have a new heartthrob after several years of being single. This left everyone on the set in awe.

Does Gisela already have a new romance?

Gisela Valcárcel began the program with the presentation of the dance number of the singer Leysi Suárez together with her partner. Stating that between the artist and the dancer there is only a companionship relationship because Suárez is married, the driver stated that she already has a partner and clarified that she was prepared to publicly announce this news.

“Speaking of matris, my bachelorhood is over, that’s the only thing I tell you, well. I said I said it and period” , said the ‘Señito’ and surprised the participants, as well as the juries of the contest. “How is that?”, “How?”, were some of the comments of Adolfo Aguilar and Tilsa Lozano.

Until now it was known that the presenter was single for several years, since the end of her marriage to the late businessman Javier Carmona.

Gisela invites Facundo González to a concert

Despite this surprising announcement that Gisela Valcárcel gave, it was astonishing that just a few minutes later the driver invited the Argentine Facundo González live to a concert by the group Mocedades.

“I brought you your tickets for Mocedades,” Gisela said and then gave the ticket to the member of “This is war.” “Listen to me, it’s the 27th (October), we’re going together, this is a bit of my time,” added ‘Gise’. In addition, both sang one of the songs of the Spanish group.

Google ensures that Gisela Valcárcel is the “queen” of Peruvian television

Gisela Valcarcel She returned to monopolize covers after Google named her “the queen of Peruvian television.” The followers of “Señito” celebrated the clip and others maintained that this was a hint towards Magaly Medina.

Gisela Valcárcel: what is the salary of the ‘señoto’ for her reality shows on TV?

Journalist Luis Jochamowitz, from a local magazine, said that the late Marco Aurelio Denegri had revealed the exorbitant amount he received Gisela Valcarcel for the programs he hosted on television. The ‘gentleman’ earned approximately US$30,000.