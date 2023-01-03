Without mincing words. Gisela Valcárcel spoke deeply with Verónica Linares in an exclusive interview for her YouTube channel. The popular presenter opened up and spoke for several minutes about how she took the news that Ethel Well I would venture into television just like her. In this way, he explained that she did not influence her entry into the small screen, and that, on the contrary, she was opposed to exposing her daughter in a job like this.

Gisela Valcárcel spoke about the difficulties she had in raising Ethel Pozo. Photo: composition LR/shot Verónica Linares/YouTube

Why did Gisela Valcárcel not want Ethel to be on TV?

Gisela Valcárcel gave details of how she had to manage her working relationship with Ethel Well, leaving aside the fact that she is his daughter. The beloved host of América Televisión indicated that it was difficult for her to accept her admission to TV, since she was going to expose her life by becoming a public figure.

“It is not easy to know that your daughter, someone you love, exposes and exposes herself on television. (…) She was happy, while I was not happy, “he commented to later clarify that she did not help her conceited enter the screens as a presenter. “Some even think that she can help and I think it’s the worst thing that could be done,” she added.

He also added that, despite what many people say, she has never decided for Ethel and respects any thoughts or opinions she has. “There is no way for me to pronounce the words that Ethel is going to pronounce, that does not exist, I would have wanted it not to be (on television), but Ethel has always taught me to respect her decisions and she respects mine”, she concluded.

Why did Ethel Pozo want to leave Gisela Valcárcel’s house?

Gisela Valcárcel He told what his relationship with Ethel Pozo was like when she was still a child. The “Señorito” pointed out that they used to constantly argue about things related to school or the type of upbringing she had with her daughter. However, she admits that she did become a bit strict in that regard and that is why she wanted to leave the house.