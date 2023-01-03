Some of the biggest stars in Hollywood had a brief stint in the porn industry, but there are cases that have been the other way around; that is to say, iconic 18+ figures that have had a fleeting cameo in more conventional productions. Surely you have seen them in one of your favorite series and movies, but you did not realize it. In the following lines, we tell you more details.

Sasha Gray

After she stayed away from the adult industry, Sasha Gray He has tried his luck in Hollywood. Thus, we have been able to see her in productions such as “Would you rather”, “Homo Erectus”, she starred in “The girlfriend experience”, she had a special participation in the series “Entourage” and more.

Sasha Gray has moved away from porn and is now pursuing a career in Hollywood. Photo: file/The Republic

Sibel Kekilli

Like her aforementioned colleague, Sibel Kekilli decided to leave the porn scene and pursue a career in the traditional film industry. Although she has participated in well-known productions, it was her role as Shae in “Game of Thrones” that popularized her among the public and opened doors to other opportunities in the medium.

Nacho Vidal

Active in the porn industry since the mid-90s, Nacho Vidal is one of the most relevant figures in the Spanish market, but he has also tried his luck in somewhat more conventional productions. Thus, his fans were able to see him in the Argentine-Spanish film “The Impatient Alchemist” and “You will see that nobody is perfect.”

Nacho Vidal is one of the most famous Spanish porn actors in the field. Photo: GTRES

Rocco Siffredi

Another icon of the porn industry who has gone to the somewhat more conventional cinema is Rocco Siffredi (for whom Netflix will make an original series). The legendary sex artist has appeared in titles such as “Romance”, “Anamoty of hell”, “Wedding in Paris”, “Natale a cinque stelle”.

Rocco Siffredi is one of the most famous figures in porn cinema. He has been married to Rosa Caracciolo since 1993 and has two children. Photo: Instagram/ @roccosiffredi_official

Chloe Cherry

In 2015, Chloe Cherry got her start as a porn actress and was quickly signed to an adult content agency. However, it was in 2022 that she became a true acting star, as she made her TV debut as Faye in the hit HBO series “Euphoria”, in which she shared scenes with Zendaya herself.