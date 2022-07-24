Gisela Valcarcel He counts down the days for his long-awaited return to the small screen with a new proposal for a program up his sleeve, “La gran Estrella”. This television format will bring together Peruvian talents who will be in charge of entertaining the country’s families week after week and will be broadcast on América TV in prime time.

The ‘Señito’ has been characterized throughout its television career by having listed and controversial figures of the show in its ranks; However, he has decided to distance himself from his previous projects, since he recently announced that his space will not have the presence of familiar faces.

This is how he made it known to the Saturday program “You are in all” in the first promotional preview of “The great star”.

How did the idea of ​​creating “The New Star” come about?

In the short interview held by Ethel Pozo’s mother, she recounted that the inspiration to devise a new format for GV Producciones came to her when Ruby Palomino became the winner of the last season of “The Artist of the Year.”

“The proposal that we bring this year excites me, it leads me to be together with many people and a lot of talent. This program begins the day that “The artist of the year” ends. That day Ruby Palomino raises the glass, I knew I couldn’t keep doing the same thing. It will cost me what it will cost me the door had to be opened for new talent to enter, ”said the TV figure.

“And I am going to be part of many people who believed the same, that more opportunities must be opened; and that, in addition, we must defend our music, which, I am sure, will go out into the world, ”added the businesswoman later.

What does the promotional video for “The Great Star” show?

The short clip was released last July 15 on the screens of América TV. The video compiled some of the most picturesque moments that Gisela Valcárcel ever conducted, such as “Hello, Gisela?”, “The great show” and “The artist of the year”.

What did Ruby Palomino say about Gisela Valcárcel’s new program?

Ruby Palomino was the artist who managed to raise the cup in the second season of “The Artist of the Year”, the latest reality show hosted by Gisela Valcárcel. That is why it was not surprising that she had an opinion about the return of “Señito” to TV with a new format.

“ The more programs bet on the talent of people who vibrate with music, it’s great for me. They give us many more options to be able to connect”, was what Ruby said before the premiere of “The big star”.

Gisela Valcárcel and Ethel Pozo shine in a helicopter in Panama

The businesswoman showed off her luxurious trip to Panama in the company of her descendant Ethel Pozo and her granddaughters. This trip took place days before the premiere of her next program “La gran Estrella”.

“I have taken a few days with the family, only 4, but they are enough when I am with them. I love you and I needed this time to return with everything and go in search of ‘The Great Star‘” he wrote in a post.