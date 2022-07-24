Between the end of the sixties and the entire following decade, Mercedes devoted itself with great fervor to the diesel engine, hunting for records of all kinds. But it all started from … Wankel.

Mercedes development engineers had their sights set on that type of engine, and together with the designers sought to establish the most aerodynamic shapes with which they could test its capabilities. The C 111 was to serve as a test vehicle to also test new suspension components, wider tires, or materials (e.g. plastic bodywork). The first three-rotor Wankel of the original C 111 from 1969 developed 280 hp. The newcomer began its first tests in Untertürkheim, Hockenheim and the Nürburgring in April and May 1969. Only five months later, an experimental car named C 111-II was equipped with a four-rotor Wankel engine with an output of 350hp: Gives the car a top speed of 300km / h with acceleration from standstill to 100km / h in 4.8 seconds. Compared to the C 111-I, this version had a significantly improved bodywork both in terms of visibility for the pilot and aerodynamic efficiency: the Cx was 0.325. The company presented that car to the general public at the Geneva Motor Show in March 1970. But then came the oil crisis, and the Wankel certainly didn’t have the merit of saving. So Mercedes opted for the Diesel, arriving at the car whose images can be seen below.

With the diesel mounted on a modified version of the C 111-II, Mercedes resumed testing in June 1976, in Nardò and set several records, while resulting in less ‘sprint’ than the Wankel. Mercedes’ goal was to reach 300 kilometers per hour of top speed, and so the development team churned out (early 1977) the C 111-III. It was indeed a thoroughbred racing car with aerodynamic features refined to the smallest detail. Enough to have a Cx of 0.183the lowest score ever achieved so far.

The car had a longer wheelbase than the C 111-II, a narrower track, hidden wheels, a very low front end with recessed headlights and a very long, tapered rear with a central fin that had to improve the straight-line stability of the car in crosswind conditions. The cabin, long and narrow, was characterized by a single seat: the space of the front passenger was occupied by a tube that led the air into the intercooler. There was also room for the telemetry system, specially developed by Mercedes-Benz for automatic data transmission, and for radio equipment, which allowed the driver to communicate with the team. Development work continued throughout 1977.

The car officially took to the track on 30 April 1978 in Nardò. It was not an easy test: during the night, radio communication saved the life of a hedgehog, and later the rear tire on the right side exploded, causing large holes in the body. It was necessary to start the test all over again, with the reserve car, in order to make the attempts to break the record ‘official’. Cars built in series? Not at all: the forklift was faster and more economical than the original chassis. After 12 hours of trouble-free driving, nine world records were set regardless of engine type and displacement, achieved with a nearly production three-liter diesel engine. At the end of the day, the engine of the record car it had consumed just under 16 liters per 100 kilometersanother outstanding record with an average speed of over 300 km / h.

The five-piston diesel engine of the Mercedes-Benz C 111-III was supported by an intercooled exhaust gas turbocharger which, at 130,000 rpm, pushed enough air into the combustion chambers to boost power to 230 hp. All with a weight of only 1345 kilos.